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What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?

Published on 24 June 2026
The lights and beeps of your toothbrush indicate when it is ready for a recharge. Some toothbrushes have only one indicator light, while others have three. Some toothbrushes do not have a battery light indicator. Follow the standard charging advice as specified in the user manual.

You can find out what the indicator lights mean for each model below:
 

Toothbrushes with one indicator light above the battery icon

The toothbrush is on the chargerThe toothbrush is not on the charger
No lightsFully charged and in sleep modeSolid green lightFully charged
Green or white light flashingChargingFlashing greenPartially charged  
Solid green lightFully chargedFlashing amber light and 3 beeps Low battery
  Flashing amber light and 2 sets of 5 beepsBattery empty
1 indicator charging light

Toothbrushes with three indicator lights above the battery icon

The toothbrush is on the chargerThe toothbrush is not on the charger
No lightsFully charged and in sleep mode3 Solid green lightsFully charged
1, 2 or all 3 lights flashingCharging2 Solid green lightsPartially charged
3 Solid green lightsFully charged1 Solid green light Low battery
  1 Flashing amber light with beepsBattery empty
3 indicator charging lights

Toothbrushes with a flashing battery icon

The toothbrush is on the chargerThe toothbrush is not on the charger
No lightsFully charged and in sleep modeSolid green or white lightFully charged
Flashing green or white lightChargingFlashing green or white lightPartially charged
Solid green or white lightFully chargedFlashing amber light and 3 beeps Low battery
  Flashing amber light and 2 sets of 5 beepsBattery empty
flashing battery charging indicator

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX6321/03 , HX6311/02 .

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