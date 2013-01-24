Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Choose your best body groomer

Series 1000

Skin protection

Series 1000
Series 2000

Trim & shave

Series 2000

Choose your best body groomer

Series 1000
Series 2000
Series 1000
Series 2000

Skin protection

1000 series

Trim & shave

2000 series

Body groomer for body hair

Be the first to review this item

checkmark
Unique skin protection system
checkmark
Slim handle with non-slip grip
checkmark
Bi-directional 3mm trimming comb
The series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with an unique skin protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas on the go.
Suggested retail price: Php2,499.00
BG102

Body groomer for body hair 

Be the first to review this item

checkmark
Unique skin protection system
checkmark
Slim handle with non-slip grip
checkmark
Bi-directional 3mm trimming comb
Suggested retail price: Php2,499.00
BG102
The series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with an unique skin protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas on the go.
unique skin protection

Comfortable trim


Unique skin protection system

The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.
showerproof

Showerproof


Slim handle with non-slip grip

The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.
bi-directional trimming

Cut every hair


Bi-directional 3mm trimming comb

Uniquely designed with a bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb, this tool makes it possible to catch and cut hairs even when they grow in different directions. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

Reviews

Be the first to review this item

What's in the box?

    • Included accessories:
       
      • Skin protection system
      • 1 click-on comb, 3mm
      • 1 AA battery
      • Shower cord
    Suggested retail price: Php2,499.00

    Compare body groomer BG102 with our other great body groomers

    Key feature(s)
    • Unique skin protector
    • Back attachment

    Cutting system
    • Skin protection system
    • Skin comfort system

    Ease of use
    • 100% showerproof
    • 100% showerproof
    • Battery indicator

    Battery
    • AA battery, up to 2 months use *Depending on hair type and frequency of use
    • 50mins use/1hr charge
    • NiMH

    Included accessories
    • 3mm trimming comb
    • 3, 5, 7mm combs
    • Charging stand
    • Cleaning brush

    Not found what you are looking for?

    Discover full range

    Body groom Series 1000 accessories

    Explore our other male grooming products

     Shave

     Multigroom

     Style

     Hair

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter