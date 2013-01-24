Philips home audio

Search terms
Little big systems
Looking for a compact, integrated stereo that can play all your music? With our range of micro hi-fi systems, you can stream internet radio. Tune in to DAB+ or FM. Connect to Spotify and play CDs. Enjoy richer, more powerful sound—whatever the source.
Compact. Portable. Versatile.
Boomboxes. Sound machines. CD players. Whatever you call them, these all-in-one portable systems play CDs and more. Bluetooth, USB, DAB+ and FM radio, cassette tape — however you like to listen, take your music with you.
Handy. Portable. Easy to use.
Enjoy all the familiar benefits of radio with the best features modern technology can offer. You can tune in to FM or DAB+ or even stream music via Bluetooth. Go for a vintage or modern design. Battery or mains-powered. Which one is right for you?
Wake up with a song
Fall asleep listening to the radio. Wake up gently to a softly rising alarm tone, or your favourite radio station gradually increasing in volume. With a range of looks and features to choose from, you’re sure to find a clock radio that suits your style.