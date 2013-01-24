Home
Televisions
Smart TV just got smarter

 

 

*Android TV™ coming to you in Q4 2015. Please check with your local dealers for more details.

A personal world of freedom and fun

Powered by Android TV™, our Smart TVs are so intuitive and easy to use you’ll have everything you want in no time: Google™ services, On Demand movies and more games and apps than ever before. Discover more below.
Android TV™

Apps for everything

There are so many of apps specifically designed for your Smart TV. All of which are easy to download, install and enjoy time and again. Apps for news, emailing or games, it’s all at your fingertips.

 

Philips Smart TV apps

Smart TV remote app

Our Philips TV Remote App turns your smart phone or tablet into a remote. From it you can adjust volume and switch channels. Explore and read about movies and programs, play videos or photos from your device onto the screen and vice versa. You can even set reminders and recordings.
 
 
Philips Smart TV remote Voice Control

Speaks your language

Your Smart Remote is a good listener too. Activate Voice Search and say your commands for your Smart TV out loud. Launch apps, go online or ask it to "Open Netflix". Your wish is its command.    

 

 

Philips TV Smart Remote keyboard

A very smart remote

Like your smart TV, it’s incredibly intuitive to use. You can swipe commands, use the full keyboard, or just say what to do out loud. Or, of course, use the Smart Remote as a classic remote.

Take gaming
to the next level

With your gaming control in hand, countless worlds await you. Choose your games from the Google Play™ store or Philips App Gallery and get ready for action. Whatever your taste or age, there’s something for everyone.

 

And there's much more besides

Google Play™ Store

 

Enjoy a huge selection of Smart TV friendly apps, online movies, music and games, ready to go at a moment's notice.

 

Google Cast™

 

This clever service allows you to easily share content on your Smart TV screen with friends and family at the push of a button. You can use any Google Cast™ Ready app on your iOS/Android tablet or smartphone.

 

Twin Tuners

 

Never again fight about what to watch. With Twin Tuners you can watch your favorite soap while recording a movie or watch the soccer final on TV while your kids watch their favorite show on their tablet.

TopPicks

 

Your Smart TV gets to know what you like to watch or play and suggests other content you might enjoy based on your viewing habits: TV programs, Video On Demand and TV On Demand. You can also search with the powerfull Google search function.

Pause TV

 

As you pause, your Smart TV records the program and plays it from that same place when you return with your popcorn.

 

Multiroom  

 

Break free from traditional viewing, so more people can enjoy the fun. Your Philips Smart TV has the power to share digital broadcast TV with another TV.

 

