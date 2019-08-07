Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips headphones

Keep your music close

Explore headphones

Headphones you'll love

Show me all headphones
*TV and Audio products on the Phillips.com website are not sold in Philips Online Shop. The conditions regarding warranty, delivery and returns are determined by the retailer of your choice. Please refer to the conditions used by the retailers for more information.

Find the headphones that are right for you

Wireless
True Wireless
Noise cancelling
Over ear - on ear
In ear - ear bud
Philips wireless headphones

Wireless headphones


Be free to move
 

Feel free with our range of Bluetooth wireless and true wireless headphones. Wireless headphones are joined to each other via headbands or neckbands. True wireless earbuds sit securely in your ear and have no wires at all. Perfect from gym to street.
Go wireless
High resolution over ear wired headphones

Wired headphones


Simple. Or spectacular
 

Whether for at home or on the go, our wired headphone range offers plenty of choice. From simple in-ear headphones and volume-limited kids’ models, to stylish on-ear headphones and over-ear models tuned for audiophiles. It’s sound the way you want it.
Go wired
Philips noise cancelling headphones

Noise-canceling headphones


Music. Or silence.
 

Put the world on mute. Our in-ear and over-ear headphones with Active Noise Canceling let you focus on what you want to hear. Enjoy your music and podcasts to the fullest, or sink into blissful silence by engaging noise cancellation with no music.
Control the noise

More on Philips audio  

Philips hi fi systems, boombox, radio alarm clock
Home audio
Your home. Your sounds
Treat your ears
Philips TV soundbars
Soundbars
For every thrilling moment
Enrich your TV sound
Philips portable bluetooth speakers, wireless speakers, portable radio
Portable audio
Music and radio on the move
Go places

Philips TV

TV homepage
Ambilight TVs
4K Ultra HD TVs
Smart TVs/ Android TVs
See all TVs

Philips Audio  

Headphones
Home audio

Support  

TV Support
Audio Support
Register your products
Software and driver updates
TV Troubleshooting guide & FAQs
Contact us

Let’s connect

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube