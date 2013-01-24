Home
checkmark
Stainless steel blades
check mark
One comb 24 lengths 0.5mm to 23mm
check mark
75mins cordless use/8h charge
The Hairclipper Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

Php6,999.00
HC5440/80

Achive a fast, sharp cut, time after time

checkmark
Self-sharpening titanium blades 
checkmark
One comb 24 lengths 0.5mm to 23mm
checkmark
90min cordless or corded use

Php6,999.00
HC5440/80
The Hairclipper Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
DualCut technology

Power through any hair type


DualCut technology

Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*
24 lock-in length settings

Get the length you like, fast


24 lock-in length settings

Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Stainless steel blades

Long-lasting performance, accurate cutting


Stainless steel blades

Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness. 

What's in the box?

    • Included accessories:
       
      • 2 hair combs
      • Hard case for reliable storage

    Compare hair clipper HC5450 with our other great hair clippers

    Key feature(s)
    • Longer run time vs. predecessor
    • Digital swipe
    • Control buttons

    Cutting system
    • Cutter width: 41 mm
    • Cutting element: Titanium blades
    • Number of length settings: 24
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 23 mm
    • Precision (size of steps): By 1 mm
    • Precision beard comb: 1-23mm adjustable beard comb
    • Cutter width: 41mm
    • Cutting element: Titanium blades
    • Number of length settings: 400
    • Precision (size of steps): By 0.1mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 42 mm
    • Length selection: Digital Swipe, Motorized Combs
    • Cutter width: 41mm
    • Cutting element: Stainless steel blades
    • Number of length settings: 60
    • Precision (size of steps): 0.2mm/1mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 42 mm
    • Length selection: Control Buttons, Motorized Combs

    Ease of use
    • Cleaning: Washable blades
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Service Storage Case: Hard case
    • Cleaning: Removable cutter
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Memory function
    • Cleaning: Removable cutter
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Memory function

    Battery
    • Battery type: Ni-MH
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Running time: 90 minutes
    • Charging time: 1 hour(s)
    • Battery type: Li-ion
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Running time: 120 minutes
    • Charging time: 1 hour
    • Battery type: Ni-MH
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Running time: 90 minutes
    • Charging time: 1 hour(s)

    Included accessories
    • 3 hair combs
    • Cleaning brush
    • 3 hair combs
    • Cleaning brush
    • Beard comb
    • Hair comb
    • Cleaning brush

