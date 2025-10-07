2 year warranty
In some situations, it is possible to restore a brushing streak in the Sonicare For Kids app.
If you are still experiencing issues with the Sonicare For Kids app, please reach out to us directly at Contact Philips Support | Philips for further assistance.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX6321/03.
What happens to my Sonicare For Kids app data if I switch devices?
What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why does my Philips Sonicare app require permissions?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I restore my brushing streak in the Sonicare For Kids App?
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare For Kids app available?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
Where can I purchase accessories for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush?