Share the Care

As your baby grows and thrives so should the world around them. At Philips Avent, we believe in sharing the care by providing sustainable solutions that make it possible for you to care for your little one, with as little impact on the planet as possible.
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Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.
About the research - The international research was carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Philips in November 2023 with 12,000 moms with children aged 0-3 in each the following countries: US, France, India, Indonesia, Poland, Turkey, Brazil, Germany (total of 12,000 mom respondents). The research also includes questions asked to 2,000 members of the general population (weighted to be Nationally Representative on the basis of age/gender/region) in each of the same countries as listed above (total of 16,000 general population respondents).