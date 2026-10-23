ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Mother & Child Care

Get your little one off to a healthy start

A baby in a crib

Share the Care

Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

For over 40 years, we've created superior products and solutions that help you care f...

At Philips Avent, we know that moms can care best when they also care for themselves.

Pressures and expectations on new moms have never felt higher.

Slide 1 of 4
  • Baby with a pacifier

    Did you know?

    86% of moms feel under pressure to be the perfect parent2

  • Woman drinking coffee while wearing a hands-free breast pump

    Did you know?

    57% of moms have an hour or less of self care a day2

  • A woman sleeping next to her baby monitor

    Did you know?

    79% of moms get less sleep after having children2

  • woman comforting a baby

    Did you know?

    75% of moms think pressures have increased in the last 10 years2

Related categories

Standard Product Photograph (PPL) MCC, Pacifiers Soothers

Pacifiers

Standard Product Photograph (PPL) MCC - Baby Bottles & Teats

Baby Bottles and Nipples

Standard Product Photograph (PPL) MCC, Bottle Warmers & Sterilizers

Bottle Warmers & Sterilizers

Standard Product Photograph (PPL) MCC, Food makers & tableware

Baby Food Makers & Tableware

man bottle-feeding a baby
Sustainability
Care for mom, baby and planet

As your baby grows and thrives so should the world around them. At Philips Avent, we believe in sharing the care by providing sustainable solutions that make it possible for you to care for your little one, with as little impact on the planet as possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

Support homepage

Find all support topics and more

Find your product

Search by model number and find product-specific information

Shop parts and accessories

Find your product parts and accessories

Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 

  2. About the research - The international research was carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Philips in November 2023 with 12,000 moms with children aged 0-3 in each the following countries: US, France, India, Indonesia, Poland, Turkey, Brazil, Germany (total of 12,000 mom respondents). The research also includes questions asked to 2,000 members of the general population (weighted to be Nationally Representative on the basis of age/gender/region) in each of the same countries as listed above (total of 16,000 general population respondents). 