Ironing (21)

    Steam generator iron
    PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron

    GC7035/29

    • Max 5 bar pump pressure
    • Up to 210 g steam boost
    • 1.7 L water tank capacity
    • Compact design
    Php18,995.00*
    Stand Steamer
    Easy Touch Stand Steamer

    GC488/69

    • 1800W, 35g/min
    • 40% larger steam plate*
    • 80% larger filling hole*
    • 5 steam settings
    Php8,499.00*
    Stand Steamer
    Easy Touch Stand Steamer

    GC484/49

    • 1800W, 35g/min
    • 40% larger steam plate*
    • 80% larger filling hole*
    • 2 steam settings
    Php4,599.00*
    Garment Steamer
    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC524/69

    • 1600W, 32g/min
    • 5 steam settings
    • 1.6L Detachable tank
    • Styleboard accessory
    Php12,495.00*
    Garment Steamer
    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC514/49

    • 1600W, 32g/min
    • 3 steam settings
    • 1.6L Detachable tank
    Php8,495.00*
    Stand Steamer
    Easy Touch Stand Steamer

    GC486/39

    • 1800W, 35g/min
    • 40% larger steam plate*
    • 80% larger filling hole*
    • 3 steam settings
    Php5,799.00*
    Steam&amp;Go Handheld garment steamer
    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

    GC320/05

    • 1000 W
    • Steam-on-demand
    • Brush
    • Storage bag
    Overall rating 2.7/ 5
    Php5,495.00*
    Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate
    Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

    GC1426/39

    • Steam 18 g/min
    • 65 g steam boost
    • Non-stick soleplate
    • Calc-clean
    Php2,395.00*
    Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate
    Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

    GC1426/79

    • Steam 18 g/min
    • 65 g steam boost
    • Non-stick soleplate
    • Calc-clean
    Php2,395.00*
    Steam iron
    Steam iron

    GC1436/20

    • 2000 W
    • Anti-calc
    • Non-stick soleplate
    • Drip stop
    Php2,695.00*
    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

    GC2145/24

    • 2100 W
    • 110g steam boost
    • 30g/min continuous steam
    • Ceramic soleplate
    Php2,599.00*
    Steam iron
    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC1740/20

    • Steam boost up to 90 g
    • Non-stick soleplate
    • Anti-scale
    Php1,699.00*
