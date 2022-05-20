Compact and effective
500 Series is the new Philips dry iron with the smallest size and lightest weight. Its ultra compact size enables easy and smooth ironing, for effective results with less efforts. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Compact and effective
500 Series is the new Philips dry iron with the smallest size and lightest weight. Its ultra compact size enables easy and smooth ironing, for effective results with less efforts. See all benefits
Compact and effective
500 Series is the new Philips dry iron with the smallest size and lightest weight. Its ultra compact size enables easy and smooth ironing, for effective results with less efforts. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Compact and effective
500 Series is the new Philips dry iron with the smallest size and lightest weight. Its ultra compact size enables easy and smooth ironing, for effective results with less efforts. See all benefits
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.
500 Series removes 99.99% bacteria* from your garments in as little as 10 seconds
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the soleplate temperature has reached the set level.
The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.
The light weigh iron combined with the non stick coating helps to glide easily and remove wrinkles faster .
Easy to use
Technical specifications
Full control
Smooth gliding