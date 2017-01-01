Home
Products
Main menu
Products
Sound and vision
Main menu
Sound and vision
TV and video
Sound and vision
TV and video
TV
Monitors
Projectors
Media players
Audio
Sound and vision
Audio
Home audio
Headphones
Wireless Speakers
Communication
Sound and vision
Communication
Data storage
Accessories
Sound and vision
Accessories
Cables & connectivity
Audio & video
Batteries & chargers
Mobile accessories
Computer accessories
Personal care
Main menu
Personal care
For Men
Personal care
For Men
FACE Shavers
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
HAIR clippers
BODY groomers
For Women
Personal care
For Women
Hair removal
Haircare
Oral Health Care
Personal care
Oral Health Care
Electric toothbrushes
Toothbrush heads
Mother & child care
Main menu
Mother & child care
Guidance & Support
Mother & child care
Guidance & Support
Philips Avent homepage
For babies
Mother & child care
For babies
Breast pumps & care
Baby bottles & nipples
Bottle warmers & sterilizers
Toddler sippy cups
Starter & baby gift sets
For toddlers
Mother & child care
For toddlers
Food makers & tableware
Pacifiers
Baby monitors & thermometers
Household products
Main menu
Household products
Prepare & Cook
Household products
Prepare & Cook
Cooking
Cooking accessories
Food Preparation
Soy Milk Maker
Ironing & Cleaning
Household products
Ironing & Cleaning
Vacuum Cleaners
Ironing
Garment Steamers
Air Care
Household products
Air Care
Air purifier and Air humidifier
Lighting
Main menu
Lighting
Consumer lighting
Lighting
Consumer lighting
Consumer lighting
Philips Hue
Lighting
Philips Hue
Philips Hue
Automotive
Main menu
Automotive
Car
Automotive
Car
Car lights
Xenon
LED
All car lights
Where to buy
Motorcycle
Automotive
Motorcycle
Motorcycle lights
Halogen
LED
All motorcycle lights
Accessories
Automotive
Accessories
Car accessories
Car air quality
Dashcams
Accessories
Main menu
Accessories
Mens' shaving & grooming accessories
Mother and child care
Coffee appliances accessories and parts
My Philips
Main menu
My Philips
Log in
Sign up
My profile
Show all my products
Register your product
Log out
Subscribe to our newsletter
1
Support
Main menu
Support
Support Home
Find your product
Software and drivers
Warranty
Contact
My Philips
About Philips
For professionals
âfoundation-generic.search
Search terms
1
FACE Shavers
Decision
FACE Shavers
(
2
)
0
Filters
Filters
Results per page
12
36
96
Sort by
Best match
Newest
Price (descending)
Price (ascending)
Rating
Product type
Filters
0
Filters
Clear all filters
Product type
Series shavers
0
Travel Shavers
1
AquaTouch Shavers
1
Click and Style Shavers
0
accessories
0
Basic Shavers
0
Price
minimum price
maximum price
Series
Beardtrimmer series 9000
0
Beardtrimmer series 7000
0
Beardtrimmer series 5000
0
Beardtrimmer series 3000
0
Beardtrimmer series 1000
0
Bodygroom series 7000
0
Bodygroom series 5000
0
Bodygroom series 3000
0
HAIRCLIPPER Series 1000
0
Bodygroom series 1000
0
Hairclipper series 9000
0
Hairclipper series 7000
0
Hairclipper series 5000
0
Hairclipper series 3000
0
Hairclipper series 1000
0
Multigroom series 7000
0
Multigroom series 5000
0
Multigroom series 3000
0
Multigroom series 1000
0
Nosetrimmer series 5000
0
Nosetrimmer series 3000
0
Shaver Series 7000 SensoTouch
0
Shaver series 9000 Prestige
0
Nosetrimmer series 1000
0
Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch
0
Shaver series 9000
0
Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch
0
Shaver series 7000
0
Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch
0
Shaver series 6000
0
Shaver series 5000
0
Shaver series 3000
0
Shaver series 1000
0
Shaver series 500
0
Shaver series 300
0
Shaving performance
•••••
0
••••
0
•••
0
••
0
•
1
Contour following
8-direction Flex Heads
0
5-direction Flex Heads
0
4-direction Flex Heads
0
3-direction Flex Heads
0
2-direction Flex Heads
1
Skin comfort
•••••
0
••••
0
•••
0
••
0
•
1
Versatility with SmartClick
Facial Styling
0
Facial Trimming
0
Facial Cleansing
0
Facial Massage
0
Nose Trimming
0
Body Grooming
0
Number of heads
3 Heads
0
2 Heads
2
Skin type
Sensitive
0
Normal
1
Shave wet and dry
Wet or dry shave
1
Dry shave only
1
Usage time per charge
60+ minutes
0
40–59 minutes
0
20–39 minutes
0
Ease of use
Cleaning station
0
Fully washable
1
5-min quick charge
0
Micro USB charge
0
Sustainability
Refurbished products
0
Compare
Not sure which one to buy?
Select up to three products and compare them!
-{discount-value}
Electric shaver
PQ206/18
Battery powered
Convenient to carry
Overall rating
4.2/ 5
(4)
Php1,599.00
*
View product
Compare
Not sure which one to buy?
Select up to three products and compare them!
-{discount-value}
AquaTouch
Electric Shaver Wet & Dry
AT600/15
CloseCut shaving head
Wet&Dry
Overall rating
/ 5
Php3,399.00
*
View product
Load more products
Results per page
12
36
96
Page
1
of
1
Didn't find what you were looking for?
View all products
* Suggested retail price
Recently viewed products
Hide
Show
Compare now
Select to compare
Selected products (
0
/3)
Cancel
Compare products
Add product
Add product
Add product
Add product
Remove