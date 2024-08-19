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What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?

Published on 19 August 2024

Your Sonicare toothbrush has different brushing modes. These modes may vary between toothbrushes.
The default mode of your toothbrush is Clean. This mode provides a 2 minute brushing time and is suitable for everyday use. The other brushing modes are: 

 

ModeBrushing TimeBenefit
Clean2 minutesFor an exceptional everyday clean.
Deep Clean3 minutesA longer mode to spend additional time in all areas of your mouth for an invigorating deep clean.
Deep Clean+2 minutes/3 minutesSimilar to Deep Clean. If your toothbrush is connected to the app, this mode runs for 2 minutes. If your toothbrush is not connected, this mode will run for 3 minutes.
White/White +2 minutes 40 secondsTo remove surface stains and polish your front teeth for a whiter smile.
Gum Care3 minutesPerfect for cleaning your teeth and gums.
Gum Health3 minutes 20 secondsA longer mode to allow additional time for cleaning your back teeth and improving your gum health
Sensitive2 minutesSoft vibrations for a gentle yet effective clean for sensitive teeth and gums
Tongue Care20 secondsClean your tongue with the TongueCare brush head.
Polish1 minuteTo brighten and polish your teeth.
Max Care3 minutesA longer mode that combines clean and massage modes for an exceptional everyday clean with added gum massage.


 

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX6877/23 , HX6857/30 , HX6809/16 , HX6321/03 , HX6993/03 , HX6511/02 , HX6711/02 , HX6311/02 , HX6921/02 , HX6972/10 , HX6942/14 , HX6732/02 , HX6780/02 , HX6730/02 , HX6782/02 , HX6902/02 , HX6932/10 , HX6982/03 , HX6511/50 , HX6942/04 , HX5551/02 , HX5251/02 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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