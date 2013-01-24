Search terms
The Alice PDx portable diagnostic recording device is intended for Obstructive Sleep Apnea screening, follow-up and diagnostics in polysomnography and sleep disorder studies. Patients can be tested in the hospital or at home.
Winner of MDEA Award confirms design excellence
Color-coded labels to reduce retesting
Good Study Indicator simplifies data collection
Sensor Application Reference Guide assists the user
Optional ECG and ExG Yokes for extra data
Multi-Night Recording for easy use
Single Software Application streamlines data collection
