Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Healthcare

Upgrading services

Keep your equipment up-to-date and secure with our upgrading services.

Contact us
    Our portfolio of services is designed to cover all of your needs, now and in the future. We collaborate with you to ensure your technology and processes remain reliable to keep you operating consistently and economically. Our Upgrade and trade-in services help you stay at the forefront of new hardware and software developments and get the most out of your technology.

    Upgrading and security services we offer

    Customer stories

    Doing more with less

    Doing more with less

     

    "I think it’s fair to say the whole healthcare environment has to do more for less. There is no area where there is truly booming healthcare”

     

    Dr. Guy Lloyd, Consultant cardiologist

    Barts Heart Centre, London, UK

    Read more

    Let's talk

    Interested in our services? Have a question?
    We'd be happy to help you.

    Contact us

    Related services

    Learn more about our services

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand