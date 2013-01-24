Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

customer care center masthead imagearge

Contact Us
Our Customer Care Center

Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Global distributor contacts

 

As a focused Health Technology leader, our goal is to improve the lives of 3 billion people by 2030. To reach this ambitious goal we collaborated with successful distributors to deliver the same level of excellence and customer satisfaction. On this page, you can search for the Philips distributors in your region.
  • Sort options
  • Results per page
  • Country
  • Company
  • Email
  • Address
  • City
  • Product Categories
  • Provides Services (Y/N)
Philippines RESPICARE ENTERPRISES, INC. imports@respicare.ph 23 Fisheries St., Barangay Vasra,1128,QUEZON CITY QUEZON CITY
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Philippines Innomed Systems, Inc gregdominguez@innomedsystems.com U-208 Continental Court Bldg, 47 Annapolis Street, Greenhills,1502,San Juan City, Metro Manila San Juan City, Metro Manila
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Philippines MEDALPHA PHILIPPINES INC. UNIT 1019 & 1020 2301 CIVIC PLACE FCC ALABANG,1780,MUNTINLUPA MUNTINLUPA
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Philippines RBGM Medical Express Sales Inc #138 Maginhawa St. Brgy Teachers Village, Quezon City,1101,Quezon City Quezon City
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Philippines Unilab, Inc. 66 United Street, Highway Hills NCR, Second District,1550,City of Mandaluyong City of Mandaluyong
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Philippines HealthSolutions Enterprises INC. Purok 8 Cayetano Ave.Extension ,Brgy.Licod Palingon Tipas ,Taguig City Taguig City
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • Therapeutic Care
 Yes
Philippines Aljeron Medical Enterprises 77 Kanlaon st.Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City,Mandaluyong Mandaluyong
  • Ultrasound
 Yes
Philippines NPK MEDICAL TRADING, INC. info@npkmedical.ph Unit 301&302 3rd Floor Elements Bldg. 532 QUEZON AVENUE, Brgy.Tatalon,QUEZON CITY QUEZON CITY
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
  • Precision Diagnosis Solutions
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • Precision Diagnosis Other
  • DT Other Solution Space
  • IGT Devices
  • IGT Systems
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • CC Informatics
  • CT AMI
 Yes
Philippines Berovan Marketing Inc. info@berovan.com National Highway, Tabok, Mandaue City,Cebu Cebu
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • Therapeutic Care
 Yes
Philippines Variance Trading Corporation AGGCT Bldg. V. Luna Road Center Matapat Street Brgy. Pinyahan,,Quezon City Quezon City
  • Ultrasound
  • Precision Diagnosis Other
 Yes

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand