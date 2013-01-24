| Philippines
| RESPICARE ENTERPRISES, INC.
| imports@respicare.ph
| 23 Fisheries St., Barangay Vasra,1128,QUEZON CITY
| QUEZON CITY
|
| Yes
| Philippines
| Innomed Systems, Inc
| gregdominguez@innomedsystems.com
| U-208 Continental Court Bldg, 47 Annapolis Street, Greenhills,1502,San Juan City, Metro Manila
| San Juan City, Metro Manila
|
| Yes
| Philippines
| MEDALPHA PHILIPPINES INC.
|
| UNIT 1019 & 1020 2301 CIVIC PLACE FCC ALABANG,1780,MUNTINLUPA
| MUNTINLUPA
|
| Yes
| Philippines
| RBGM Medical Express Sales Inc
|
| #138 Maginhawa St. Brgy Teachers Village, Quezon City,1101,Quezon City
| Quezon City
|
| Yes
| Philippines
| Unilab, Inc.
|
| 66 United Street, Highway Hills NCR, Second District,1550,City of Mandaluyong
| City of Mandaluyong
|
| Yes
| Philippines
| HealthSolutions Enterprises INC.
|
| Purok 8 Cayetano Ave.Extension ,Brgy.Licod Palingon Tipas ,Taguig City
| Taguig City
|
- Monitoring and Analytics
- Therapeutic Care
| Yes
| Philippines
| Aljeron Medical Enterprises
|
| 77 Kanlaon st.Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City,Mandaluyong
| Mandaluyong
|
| Yes
| Philippines
| NPK MEDICAL TRADING, INC.
| info@npkmedical.ph
| Unit 301&302 3rd Floor Elements Bldg. 532 QUEZON AVENUE, Brgy.Tatalon,QUEZON CITY
| QUEZON CITY
|
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Sleep Respiratory Care
- Precision Diagnosis Solutions
- Monitoring and Analytics
- Precision Diagnosis Other
- DT Other Solution Space
- IGT Devices
- IGT Systems
- Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
- CC Informatics
- CT AMI
| Yes
| Philippines
| Berovan Marketing Inc.
| info@berovan.com
| National Highway, Tabok, Mandaue City,Cebu
| Cebu
|
- Monitoring and Analytics
- Therapeutic Care
| Yes
| Philippines
| Variance Trading Corporation
|
| AGGCT Bldg. V. Luna Road Center Matapat Street Brgy. Pinyahan,,Quezon City
| Quezon City
|
- Ultrasound
- Precision Diagnosis Other
| Yes