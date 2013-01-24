Home
Connected,

patient-centered care

across the health continuum

 

 

Enterprise telehealth

Why Philips for enterprise telehealth solutions

Philips Enterprise telehealth portfolio combines leading technology and data-driven population management with clinical expertise and a proven programmatic approach. The new care models this approach provides help health care systems and clinicians meet the demands of the evolving, pay-for-value focused healthcare landscape.

To learn more about Philips enterprise telehealth services, please click below.  

Learn how an efficient telemedicine program from Philips and Banner Health allows people to receive high-quality health care from the comfort of their own home. 
Hospital telehealth

 

Philips’ in-hospital telehealth programs support advanced care delivery models through a unique combination of technology, clinical expertise and support that enables improved clinical1 and financial² outcomes.

 

Home telehealth

 

Philips ambulatory telehealth programs provide daily connection between post-acute caregivers and patients, utilizing technology and clinical process to expand access, improve outcomes and provide a better experience for patients.

Enterprise telehealth allows you to scale

Align your telehealth implementation with your care delivery and operational needs today, while establishing an infrastructure that allows you to scale your programs as your priorities evolve.  
  • Monitor a range of patients across the care continuum
  • Provide the same level of care regardless of patient location
  • Use advanced clinical data throughout a patient’s care pathway to help detect critical issues earlier
  • Achieve outcomes that may include lower costs², decreased utilization and improved clinician retention  
  • Scale your talented, centralized telehealth resources across a growing number of settings and geographies throughout your markets
  • Negotiate at scale with payers, utilizing consistent contractual approaches across telehealth programs
  • Develop consistent telemedicine clinical criteria and scheduling standards
  • Standardize telemedicine coding/bill processes and reporting
I understand