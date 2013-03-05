Mother & Child Care

Home
You believe that every mother and baby deserves the best care possible - before, during, and after a newborn enters the world.

 

At Philips, we share your passion and support your mission. We're committed to delivering clinically proven Developmental Care solutions and educational services, through every stage and each transition.

 

We help you establish an evidence‐based framework of care designed to support and nurture mother and baby in the best way possible.

 

Through a wide range of products including maternal and fetal monitoring during pregnancy, neonatal positioning, calming and soothing solutions for the NICU, and feeding and monitoring for the transition home, we help to enrich the lives of infants from the start.

"What if this were my child? Or my grandchild? That’s how I think about every woman who walks in here."

 

Diane Shaffer MEd
Developmental Specialist
NICU & Developmental Follow-­up
West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Solving real customer problems

Delivering a new birthing experience

The Burnside Hospital in Australia offers expectant mothers the freedom to move about during labor with Philips Avalon Cableless (CL) maternal and fetal monitoring solution. When used with the OB information system, IntelliSpace Perinatal, clinicians are able to capture a comprehensive clinical record while providing a more flexible birth experience.
Implementing new family-centered care concepts in the NICU

The Máxima Medical Center in Veldhoven, Netherlands includes a groundbreaking Woman-Mother-Child Center, which is one of the first in Europe to deliver comprehensive family-focused childbirth and neonatal care, implementing family centered care concepts such as the Sacred Hour.
Family-centered care: a more holistic approach

Starting life in intensive care is never easy. But Clinica Mangiagalli in Milan, Italy is partnering with Philips to create a gentler environment for premature babies like Sebastiano – as well as their families.
Embracing Global Wee Care

Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO works implements Developmental Care

initiatives in its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Key topics in Mother & Child Care today

Mobility during early stages of labor

Women in labor have many options beyond remaining immobile in a hospital bed. There are documented advantages of movement during labor including a more satisfied birthing experience.
Learn more
Supporting providers and parents in managing newborn jaundice

The high percentage of newborns who develop jaundice combined with the move towards shorter stays in the maternity ward requires increasingly innovative ways to diagnose and manage this common condition to avoid readmission.
Learn more
Implementing Developmental Care

Our patient-­centric Developmental Care framework provides innovative solutions that support neonatal health, while helping parents and family learn how to care for their newborn.
Learn more
Feeding our future

The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding up to 6 months of age1.  But this very natural act does not come easily to every new mother. So it’s important that parents feel comfortable turning to you for expert advice.
Learn more

1. World Health Organization, United Nations Children’s Fund. Global strategy for infant and young child feeding. http://www.who.int/nutrition/topics/global_strategy/en/. Published 2002. Accessed March 5, 2013

