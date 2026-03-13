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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Low-fat fryer
Discontinued
Support
HD9210/94
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Quick start guide Philips Daily Collection Low-fat fryer
Important Information Manual Philips Daily Collection Low-fat fryer
All (14)
Which Philips Airfryer accessory is compatible with which model?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Can I use baking paper/foil in my Philips Airfryer?
The display on my Philips Airfryer shows 5 dashes
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
The coating of my Philips Airfryer's pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
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