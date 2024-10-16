For HD9285, you can personalise the presets by short-pressing the preferred preset icon and adjusting the time and/or temperature. Then, long-press the same preset icon until the device starts beeping to save your personal settings.
For NA32x, NA33x and NA34x, you can personalise the factory presets by:
You can also save your favourite preset by using "☆" — the favourite button:
For the above models, to reset a preset to the default time and temperature, short-press the preferred preset icon, then long-press the same preset icon again until the device beeps.
Did the solutions above help solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.