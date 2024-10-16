My Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected
Published on 16 October 2024
If your Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected, there might be a simple solution. Read the steps below to learn how to solve this issue yourself.
Choose a type of potato that is suitable for making fries
We recommend filling the basket of your Airfryer up to only half of the total capacity for an even result
Larger fries may be less crispy than smaller fries
Shake the basket of your appliance 2–3 times during the air-frying process
Your Philips Airfryer uses Rapid Air technology, which makes the frying process different from deep-fat frying. Follow the steps below to prepare homemade fries with your Airfryer:
Peel the potatoes and cut them into sticks.
Soak the potato sticks in a bowl for at least 30 minutes, then take them out and dry them with kitchen roll.
Pour half a tablespoon of olive oil into a bowl, put the sticks in the bowl and mix until the sticks are coated with oil.
Remove the sticks from the bowl with your fingers or a kitchen utensil so that excess oil stays behind in the bowl. Put the sticks in the basket of your Airfryer.
Fry 300-800 g of the potato sticks at 180°C for 18-25 minutes and shake the basket 2-3 times during the hot air frying process.
Play Pause
When preparing fries or any other stacked food, we suggest using the larger basket (on the right-hand side). This basket has a larger surface area, allowing for the ingredients to be spread more evenly. This results in more balanced heat and airflow distribution throughout the ingredients, resulting in better cooking. Did the above solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance.