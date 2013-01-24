If the display of your Philips Airfryer shows 5 dashes as illustrated in the image below, the safety feature has been activated due to the appliance overheating. Unplug the appliance and let it cool down for 1 minute before plugging it in again.



Note: If there are other abnormal characters showing on the display of the Airfryer, the LCD display is not working correctly. Please send the appliance for repair.