Your Philips Airfryer can be filled up to the "MAX" indication on the basket. The maximum amount depends on the kind of food you want to prepare and the size of your Philips Airfryer. Please find more information below.

The basket of your Philips Airfryer can hold between max. 500 and 2000 grams of French fries depending on your Airfryer model. You can get the best results by filling the basket up to 2/3 of the max indication. You can find more information about your Airfryer model in your User Manual and the HomeID App. To check or download the User Manual, find your model number on the sticker on the bottom of your appliance and visit www.philips.com/support .

Poultry or meat (as a whole or in pieces)