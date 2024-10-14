You can prepare delicious dishes with your Philips Airfryer. There are several ways to find new recipes that you can prepare with your Philips Airfryer. You can find inspiring recipes for your Philips Airfryer in the following places:
In the HomeID app: available for iOS and Android. Visit www.home.id/app for more information about the HomeID app.
Searching for Philips Airfryer recipes on the Internet.
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