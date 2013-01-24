Seamlessly control compatible applications at table side in the sterile field with the enhanced touch screen module Pro. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. Controlling these applications in the exam room can save time, reduce equipment clutter, and help you focus on the patient.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Philippines
Call: 1800 8739 5228 (for GLOBE and TOUCH MOBILE)
Call: 1800 1441 0432 (for PLDT and SMART)