Eagle Eye Platinum ST Digital IVUS short tip catheter

Eagle Eye Platinum ST

Digital IVUS short tip catheter

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*

Specifications

Catheter size specs
Minimum guide catheter
  • 5F (I.D. 0.056")
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.014"
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 20 mm
Working length
  • 150 cm
Frequency
  • 20 MHz
  • 1. Safety and efficacy of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established.
  • 2. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120
  • *Data on file

