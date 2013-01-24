Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

DreamWear full face cushion Under-the-nose full face cushion

DreamWear full face cushion

Under-the-nose full face cushion

Find similar products

The DreamWear full face cushion is designed to fit the innovative DreamWear mask, providing an effective but comfortable seal with minimal contact that prevents red marks, especially on the bridge of the nose.¹

Contact us

Specifications

Full face standard and fitpack configurations
Full face standard and fitpack configurations
DreamWear with headgear, sm and med frames, small cushion
  • 1133375
DreamWear with headgear, sm and med frames, medium cushion
  • 1133376
DreamWear with headgear, sm and med frames, large cushion
  • 1133377
DreamWear with headgear, sm and med frames, med-wide cushion
  • 1133378
DreamWear with headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1133400
Full face replacement parts
Full face replacement parts
Small full face cushion part number:
  • 1133430
Medium full face cushion part number:
  • 1133431
Large full face cushion part number:
  • 1133432
Medium wide full face cushion part numbers:
  • 1133433
Sizing gauge part numbers:
  • 1116752
Other DreamWear parts
Other DreamWear parts
Small frame part number:
  • 1116745
Medium frame part number:
  • 1116746
Large frame part number:
  • 1116747
Headgear part number:
  • 1133450
Headgear magnet clips part number:
  • 1133454
Fabric wraps part number:
  • 1116754
  • 1. Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n=85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit F10 and F20, REspironics Amara View and F&P Simplus, based on 30 days of use.
  • 2. Design claim - the design of the mask is such that it does not contact the nasal bridge.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand