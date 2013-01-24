The DreamWear full face cushion is designed to fit the innovative DreamWear mask, providing an effective but comfortable seal with minimal contact that prevents red marks, especially on the bridge of the nose.¹
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
1. Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n=85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit F10 and F20, REspironics Amara View and F&P Simplus, based on 30 days of use.
2. Design claim - the design of the mask is such that it does not contact the nasal bridge.
