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2 year warranty
Pacifiers
All series
Philips Avent Classic pacifier
Discontinued
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SCF170/21
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User manual
All (10)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother
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