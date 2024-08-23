How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother

2 year warranty
Manually check your Philips Avent Soother before each use. Use this instructional video on how to do a safety check on your Philips Avent Soother. The same instructions apply to the Philips Avent Soothie.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF376/01 , SCF099/21 , SCF099/22 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
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Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?
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