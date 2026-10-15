2 year warranty
As your baby becomes a toddler they may start to only need their pacifier at particular times. Find out when and how to stop using the Philips Avent pacifier.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF376/01, SCF099/22, SCF099/21. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother
How long can I use a Philips Avent soother?
How do I sterilise my Philips Avent soother?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
What are the differences between Philips Avent soothers?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How to clean my Philips Avent soother
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for healthy oral development?