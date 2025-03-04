Philips Support How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?

Water may get trapped in the teat of your Philips Avent soother after cleaning. The water is harmless for your baby, but you can remove it in a few easy steps.

Wash your hands. Hold the soother with the teat facing up. Squeeze the teat with your thumb and forefinger and shake lightly to eject the water. There may still be some water droplets remaining in the teat, which can be air dried.

Tip: Replace your soothers every 4 weeks for better hygiene.