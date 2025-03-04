How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?

2 year warranty
Water may get trapped in the teat of your Philips Avent soother after cleaning. The water is harmless for your baby, but you can remove it in a few easy steps.
Tip: Replace your soothers every 4 weeks for better hygiene.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF376/01 , SCF099/21 , SCF099/22 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
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