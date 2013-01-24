Home
Garment Steamers
Portable & Quick
Convenient & Efficient

Powerful & Professional

    Standing garment steamers

    Easy crease removal everyday

    EasyTouch Plus
    Garment steamer

    Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate adn difficult to iron clothes. 
    GC442/67 Handheld Steamer
    steamplate
    Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate.
    styleboard
    Special garment hanger
    Steam levels
    3 steam levels for different kinds of fabrics.
    Brush
    Adjustable pole for various height settings
    GC442/67 Handheld Steamer - Philips
    Why a standing steamer?

    A standing clothes steamer is perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items.
    Efficient garment steamers gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning — and no ironing board required. Standing steamers generate powerful steam for professional-quality results at home.
    Philips Garment Steamer

    Cover more with every stroke for faster steaming

     

    The EasyTouch Plus has a steam plate that is 25% larger* than previous models, so each stroke covers a wider area — and you finish steaming more quickly and efficiently.

    *Compared to the predecessor model GC506

    Using standing steamer for clothes

    Extra support for crisp results

     

    The StyleBoard accessory provides a flat surface when you need extra support. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and StyleBoard for convenient, effective vertical steaming.

    5 steam settings

    Choose from 5 steam settings

     

    Different fabrics need different amounts of steam to look their best. With five steam settings to choose from, you'll always have the right amount —from thicker fabrics to delicates.

    Garment steamer accessories

    A variety of accessories included

     

    The steamer comes with a range of handy accessories, including a fabric brush attachment for better steam penetration on thicker fabrics. The pleat maker accessory creates crisp creases where you need them for an elegant finishing touch.

    Find the best garment steamers for you

    EasyTouch Plus

    EasyTouch Plus

    EasyTouch Plus

    Garment Steamer
    Steam&Go

    Steam&Go

    Steam&Go

    Handheld garment steamer
    EasyTouch Plus

    EasyTouch Plus

    EasyTouch Plus

    Garment Steamer
    Power
    • 1600W
    • 1000W
    • 1600W

    Continuous steam
    • 32 g/min
    • 24g/min
    • 32g/min

    Steam settings
    • 5
    • 1
    • 3 incl. ECO

    Support accessory
    • StyleBoard
    • -
    • -

    Water tank capacity
    • 1.6L
    • 60cc
    • 1.6L

    Special Technology
    • Hang&Lock
    • Garment hanger with trouser clip
    • MyEssence
    • Hang&Lock
    • ShoulderFit hanger

    Calc Management
    • Easy rinse de-calc
    • Easy rinse de-calc
    • Easy rinse de-calc
    Discover more powerful steamers from Philips

    GC524 steamer
