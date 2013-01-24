Standing garment steamers

Search terms
The EasyTouch Plus has a steam plate that is 25% larger* than previous models, so each stroke covers a wider area — and you finish steaming more quickly and efficiently.
*Compared to the predecessor model GC506
The StyleBoard accessory provides a flat surface when you need extra support. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and StyleBoard for convenient, effective vertical steaming.
Different fabrics need different amounts of steam to look their best. With five steam settings to choose from, you'll always have the right amount —from thicker fabrics to delicates.
The steamer comes with a range of handy accessories, including a fabric brush attachment for better steam penetration on thicker fabrics. The pleat maker accessory creates crisp creases where you need them for an elegant finishing touch.
|
EasyTouch Plus
EasyTouch Plus
Php12,495.00*
Garment Steamer
|
Steam&Go
Steam&Go
Php5,495.00*
Handheld garment steamer
|
EasyTouch Plus
EasyTouch Plus
Php8,495.00*
Garment Steamer
|
|
|
|
Power
|
|
|
|
Continuous steam
|
|
|
|
Steam settings
|
|
|
|
Support accessory
|
|
|
|
Water tank capacity
|
|
|
|
Special Technology
|
|
|
|
Calc Management
|
|
|
|
|
|