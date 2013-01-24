Home
Garment Steamers
Portable & Quick
Convenient & Efficient

Powerful & Professional

    The easy way to look your best every day

    Steam & Go

    Handheld garment steamer

    Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

    Powerful Steamer

    Experience the convenience of the Philips Steam & Go handheld garment steamer. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam. Ironing has never been easier 
    GC442/67 Handheld Steamer
    check-symbol
    Automatic continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal
    check-symbol
    Ready to use within seconds.
    check-symbol
    Safe to use on all garments, even for delicates like silk.
    Suggested retail price: Php5,495.00

    Why a steamer?

    Garment steamers are perfect for delicate fabrics, quick touch-ups and tricky to iron items
    Clothes steamers gently penetrate even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning — and no ironing board required. And it does more than just keep you looking your best. Steam removes odors and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again.

    What do other users say

    How to steam your clothes

     

    New to steaming? It’s easy and fast. And with a few tips from the experts, you’ll be steaming your clothes with ease. From silk to cashmere – from jackets to pleats.

        Powerful handheld steamer

        Easy crease removal

         

        A strong, continuous flow of steam penetrates deeply to remove creases effortlessly – with an output of up to 24g/min.
        Vertical and horizontal steaming

        No ironing board needed

         

        Steam&Go steams hanging clothes with ease. With no ironing board needed, Steam&Go makes your ironing hassle-free.

        Find the best garment steamer for you

        Power
        • 1600W
        • 1000W
        • 1600W

        Continuous steam
        • 32 g/min
        • 24g/min
        • 32g/min

        Steam settings
        • 5
        • 1
        • 3 incl. ECO

        Support accessory
        • StyleBoard
        • -
        • -

        Water tank capacity
        • 1.6L
        • 60cc
        • 1.6L

        Special Technology
        • Hang&Lock
        • Garment hanger with trouser clip
        • Detachable water tank
        • Hang&Lock
        • ShoulderFit hanger

        Calc Management
        • Easy rinse de-calc
        • Suitable for tap water
        • Easy rinse de-calc
        * Suggested retail price

