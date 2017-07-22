2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC320/05
Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
Experience the convenience of the Philips Steam&Go handheld garment steamer. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam. Ironing has never been easier.
Ironing brand
1000 W
Steam-on-demand
Brush
Storage bag
Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.
The steamer is ready to use within seconds.
Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.
Awards
2.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Ayu2233
22/07/2017
Malaysia
Not bad at all
Actually the product is not bad at all. I dont really like pressing the iron onto clothes, i think its quite tiring and annoying. but the cons of this thing is, it uses so much water. It takes half of tank to steam one cotton shirt. Definitely recommended to students or anyone who's ironing not many cloth each time. Not recommended to housewives who steamed many clothes at one time. Well for me, it is a good purchased as my ironing made easy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC320/05 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC320/05 Handheld garment steamer
Feym02
06/07/2020
Philippines
Easy to use
Handy and lightweight. Pricey but with almost 2 years of usage, It's worth it. Hoping to have more water capacity to avoid refilling every t-shirt.
Pros
Lightweight, easy to use, handy
Cons
Need to refill the water almost every t-shirt or polo. Hoping for bigger water container.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC320/05 Handheld garment steamer
Date of Use 2019-07-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC320/05 Handheld garment steamer
Date of Use 2019-07-06
John
16/07/2016
Malaysia
Broken easily!
I used this product only first or second time. But it alreay broken! The steam head never make steam. Maybe there is some block inside product. I don't want to buy your product anymore.
This review was made for Steam&Go GC320/05 Handheld garment steamer
This review was made for Steam&Go GC320/05 Handheld garment steamer