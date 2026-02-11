Philips Support How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?

There are two speed setting options available. You can select the low-speed or the high-speed setting by pressing the on/off button, or by sliding the speed setting slide up.



If you press the on/off button once, the Philips Epilator starts on a high-speed setting (setting II). If you press on/off again, the speed setting changes to a low speed (setting I). When you press the on/off button a third time, your epilator switches off.

Series 2000, 4000 epilators The epilator is equipped with two speed settings. When using the shaving head, there is only one speed setting available. This setting is most ideal for shaving. Series 8000, 9000, 9900 epilators When you press the on/off button, the epilator starts running at the highest speed. If you press the on/off button again, the epilator starts operating at the lower speed. Use the lower speed for areas with little hair growth, hard-to-reach places and areas with bones close to the skin's surface, such as ankles and knees.