Published on 11 August 2025

Philips grooming and beauty products (including shavers, razors, trimmers, OneBlade, Head Pro, groomers, epilators, hairdryers and Lumea IPL) can safely be taken and used abroad when following the guidelines below.

Air travel

Different airlines have different requirements for taking battery-operated products onboard aircraft. Always check with your airline to find out what their specific requirements are before you travel.

For airlines that allow lithium-ion batteries with 100 watt hours or less in hand luggage (a common but not universal requirement), all Philips grooming and beauty products with a lithium-ion battery fit comfortably within this limit.

If in doubt, always check with your airline. 

Charging your Philips product abroad

When charging your Philips grooming and beauty products abroad, always check that the power supply in your destination country is compatible with the specifications of the charger or plug adapter you use. These specifications are usually printed on the plug/adapter itself.

If the only difference is the number of pins or the shape of the plug, a standard travel plug adapter can be used in conjunction with the plug/adapter you use at home.

