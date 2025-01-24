2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE225/00, HP6577/00, HP6540/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Will I damage the lymphatic vessels in my armpit when I use the epilator?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
How do I use the attachments of my Philips Satinelle Epilator?