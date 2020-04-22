Home
HX6857/30 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Sonic electric toothbrush
What are the differences in modes on my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?

Some Philips Sonicare toothbrush models come with different brushing modes. You can find an overview of what these modes mean here. Please note that these modes may vary per toothbrush model.

For specific details regarding your particular toothbrush model refer to the user manual. 
 

Brushing modes

Clean Mode
This mode has a higher frequency of vibrations in comparison to a standard mode for better cleaning. Brushing time is 2 minutes.

Deep Clean mode
You can choose this mode for extra cleaning. It is more powerful than any other mode.  Brushing time is 3 minutes.

White mode
In this mode the total brushing time is two and a half minutes. The first 2 minutes are clean mode and the last half minute is polishing mode. 

Polish mode
This mode lasts one minute. The toothbrush runs at a lower frequency of vibrations than in the standard cleaning mode. 

Gum Care mode 
This mode has a 1 minute massage cycle after the standard 2 minute clean mode to clean your gums. Brushing time is 3 minutes.

Gum Health mode 
This mode has an extended massage cycle after the standard 2 minute clean mode to clean your gums. Brushing time is 3:20 minutes

Sensitive mode 
This mode has a lower frequency of vibrations in comparison to the standard mode. Brushing time is 2 minutes.

Tongue Care mode 
This is a 20 second mode designed to clean your tongue, together with the Tongue Care brush head. Brushing time is 20 seconds



 

Changing the intensity settings

Your Sonicare Toothbrush gives you the option to choose between 3 different intensity levels: low, medium and high. Based on the brush head you attach, the intensity will be selected automatically. If you wish to change to a different intensity, you can do so by pressing the mode/intensity button while brushing.

Note: This feature works for Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart, ExpertClean, Expert Results, Protective Clean 5100 and 6100 Series.

For toothbrushes with an Intensity Level Panel on the handle, press the intensity panel up or down to adjust the intensity level. Check your user manual for more details. 
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX6857/30 , HX6877/23 , HX6809/16 , HX6321/03 , HX6311/02 , HX6993/03 , HX6711/02 , HX6511/02 , HX6921/02 , HX6942/14 , HX6972/10 , HX6732/02 , HX6730/02 , HX6780/02 , HX6782/02 , HX6902/02 , HX6932/10 , HX6982/03 , HX6511/50 , HX6942/04 , HX5551/02 , HX5251/02 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

