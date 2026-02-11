My Philips Epilator is not working

2 year warranty
If your Philips epilator isn't working properly, there could be several reasons. Use the guide below to solve the issue.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE225/00.
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Will I damage the lymphatic vessels in my armpit when I use the epilator?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I use the attachments of my Philips Satinelle Epilator?