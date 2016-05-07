2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3005RD/00
Powerful sound
This Philips SHL3005 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
DJ monitor style
Red
DJ monitoring style for tuning in and out environment
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
monsterhunter07
07/05/2016
Philippines
It satisfied my specifications!
This is a great product and also affordable despite of its good performance!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3005RD Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3005RD Headphones with mic