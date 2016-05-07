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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL3005BL/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Powerful sound

This Philips SHL3005 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

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With DJ monitoring style

Powerful sound

  • DJ monitor style

  • Blue

In-line mic and pick up botton for easy conversation

In-line mic and pick up botton for easy conversation

Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

DJ monitoring style for tuning in and out environment

DJ monitoring style for tuning in and out environment

DJ monitoring style for tuning in and out environment

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

07/05/2016

Philippines

Philippines

It satisfied my specifications!

This is a great product and also affordable despite of its good performance!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3005RD Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3005RD Headphones with mic

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