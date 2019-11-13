$
$

Search terms

1

Get exactly the support you need

SCF391/11 Philips Avent Electric breast pump Plus
View product

Philips Avent Electric breast pump Plus

SCF391/11

Troubleshooting

Is your product not working as it should? Find the solution here.

Performance (1)
Indication Lights (1)

Get service support

Still having issues?

Find a service centre

In order to help you further, we will assist you in finding a solution for your product…

Get service support
Back to other questions
Back to other questions

Other useful links

Register your product

Register your product

Keep track of your product warranty coverage

Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

Get easy access to product support

Register your product

Popular parts and accessories for this product

See all accessories
    * Suggested retail price

    Suggested products

      Discover

      My Philips

      Register for exclusive benefits

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.