We recommend waiting to buy a pump until closer to your delivery date, and preferably after giving birth when breastfeeding is established.

Your body goes through a lot of changes during pregnancy and the birthing process, and every infant has different feeding habits, so it is much easier to know your pumping needs and choose the right model after your baby has arrived.

We recommend to start research early and learn more about the different types of pumps we offer at Philips Avent, go to philips.com > Mother & child care > Breast pumps & care.