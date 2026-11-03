I do not understand the lights on my Breast Pump

2 year warranty
If you do not understand the meaning of the lights on your Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump, please read the below guidance.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF391/11.
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I use my Philips Avent Breast Pump cordless?
Are there more sizes of the cushion available?
How often should I replace my breast pump's parts?
How do I clean and disinfect my Philips Avent breast pump?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
How should I warm up breast milk?
How should I store expressed breast milk?
How to assemble the Philips Avent electric breast pump
How to use my Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump
When should I buy a breast pump?
What bras work with my Philips Avent electric breast pump?
Can I use hands-free cups with other Philips breast pumps?