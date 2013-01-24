Home
Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

Shaving unit

RQ11/51
    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • DualPrecision blades
    • Replacement unit
    • Fits SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
    RQ11 replacement heads is compatible with SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx) shavers.

    GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.

    The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

    The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

    The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

    Simply pop the head of your Philips shaver open and use the included cleaning brush to sweep away the loose hairs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product type
      SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
      Shaving units per packaging
      1

