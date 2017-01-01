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  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave

    Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Shaving unit

    RQ11/51

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Shaving unit

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    See all Replacement heads

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    Keep a close shave

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • DualPrecision blades
    • Replacement unit
    • Fits SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
    Replacement heads for SensoTouch 2D shavers

    Replacement heads for SensoTouch 2D shavers

    RQ11 replacement heads is compatible with SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx) shavers.

    GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

    GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

    GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.

    Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

    Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

    The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

    Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

    Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

    The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

    Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

    Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

    The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

    Easy click off, click on

    Easy click off, click on

    Simply pop the head of your Philips shaver open and use the included cleaning brush to sweep away the loose hairs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product type
      SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
      Shaving units per packaging
      1
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