2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1150/16
DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
45 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision trimmer
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
Awards
3.7
of 5
34
Reviews
Cleanshaven
31/01/2016
United Kingdom
Great shaver
Great shaver, but what a load of hassle registering the product for extended warranty-was a joke. Finally registered as a different model- hope i dont need to use the warranty, coz it doesnt match product and I wonder what hassle that might bring?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1150/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1150/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
uncle
28/01/2016
United Kingdom
Excellent product without a shread of doubt
This is the second one I bought although one bought in 2011 is working reasonably well the battery is getting little sluggish. Having two similar one will allow me to discharge and recharge each shaver to full extent and increase the battery life. Also cleaning every week with Phillips HQ110, shaving head spray. Key for extending the shaver life is to shave/clean dry then wet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1150/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1150/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
tim74
30/11/2015
United Kingdom
shaver 7000
only used once but best dry shave ever. old shaver not a Philips left stubble under chin but this Philips shaves it all off. well done Philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1150/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1150/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.