2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1180/16
DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision Trimmer and Pouch
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
3.9
of 5
83
Reviews
Sena
08/10/2018
United Kingdom
Powerful soft noise shaver
Shaving head attachment to the body comes lose after using it for a few months. Sadly there is no better product, hence I will still recommend it & buy it again!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Milanoman2810
14/03/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Nice unit
Works very well and gives a good clean shave Charge last a good time also
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Eddie1
29/12/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good Purchase
Good product at a reasonable price. Gives a good clean shave and I am pleased with my purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/22 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/22 wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.