Philips Sonicare HydroClean

Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

HX6001
Sonicare
Sonicare
    The unique brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in-between teeth.

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual

      In-between Clean

      • 1-pack
      Snap-on brush head

      Snap-on brush head

      Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

      Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

      Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

      Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when this Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

      Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

      Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

      Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.

      Hydroguides help dislodge plaque and food particles

      HydroGuides works with our patented sonic technology to direct toothpaste and water between teeth to help you clean those tight spaces. While it doesn't replace flossing, it can help give you a better clean between teeth.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time
        For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.

      • Items Included

        Hygienic travel cap
        1  pcs

