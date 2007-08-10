Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush
Redefine clean
Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits
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Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush
Redefine clean
with FlexCare features
Designed for a better fit with your mouth
ProResult brush head's contour fit, wider bristle range, and broader sweeping motion provides better tooth coverage.
3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalized cleaning routines
3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalized cleaning routines.
Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
Go Care: 1-minute brushing cycle for a quick clean
One-minute brushing cycle in the Clean mode, for a quick clean.
Max care: 3-minutes for an extended care routine
3-minutes for an extended care routine.
Technical Specifications
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Power
- Voltage
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110-220 V
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Technical specifications
- Battery
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Rechargeable
- Operating time (full to empty)
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Up to 2 weeks
- Battery type
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Lithium ION
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Design and finishing
- Color
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White & green
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Service
- Warranty
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2-year limited warranty
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Ease of use
- Brush head system
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Easy click-on brush heads
- Handle
-
- Battery indicator
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Light shows battery status
- Brushing time
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Up to 2 weeks
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Items included
- Handles
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1 FlexCare
- Brush heads
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1 ProResults standard
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1 ProResults compact
- Charger
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1
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Cleaning performance
- Performance
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Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
- Health benefits
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Helps improve gum health
- Timer
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Quadpacer and SmarTimer
- Whitening benefits
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Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
- Speed
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Up to 62000 brush movement/min
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Modes
- Clean
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For exceptional everyday clean
- Massage
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Invigorating massage
- Sensitive
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Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
- 2 Routines
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Go Care and Max Care
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