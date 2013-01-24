Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Philips Sonicare HydroClean

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6411/02
    The dynamic cleaning action of our sonic technology drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      In-between Clean

      Cleans in tight spaces, with unique brush heads

      Cleans in tight spaces, with unique brush heads

      The HydroClean brush heads special HydroGuides work with patented sonic technology to direct fluids between teeth and along the gum line.

      Sonic technology in a battery toothbrush

      Powered by patented sonic technology, the specially designed battery toothbrush, with hard working HydroGuides, provides a brushing experience like no other battery toothbrush.

      Consistent brushing performance

      Many battery powered toothbrushes clean less effectively as their batteries discharge. Only HydroClean provides consistent performance over the entire life of the batteries, so that you can be confident that the each brushing is as good as the previous one.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute

      • Ease of use

        Suitable for these models
        • FlexCare+
        • FlexCare
        • HealthyWhite
        • HydroClean
        • EasyClean

      • Items included

        Batteries
        2 AA
        HydroClean handle
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Approximately 5 weeks

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Sky Blue

      • Features

        Battery operated
        Uses two replaceable AA batteries (included)
        Smartimer
        2-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.